Five civilians killed in Baghdad rocket attack -Iraqi military
Reuters | Baghdad | 28-09-2020
Iraqi militia groups fired two Katyusha rockets on a house in Baghdad, killing two women and three children and wounding two other children, the Iraqi military said on Monday.
The deaths were the first among Iraqi civilians in the latest outbreak of violence, during which Iran-backed Iraqi Shi'ite militias have been blamed for targeting U.S. interests in the country. Police sources said Baghdad airport was the target of the attack.
