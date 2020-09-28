Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan: Shahbaz Sharif arrested, Zardari indicted in money laundering cases

Pakistan's Leader of the Opposition and PML-N chief Shahbaz Sharif was arrested in Lahore while an anti-corruption court in Islamabad indicted former president Asif Ali Zardari in a money laundering case on Monday, days before joint Opposition's planned protests to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 28-09-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 22:45 IST
Pakistan: Shahbaz Sharif arrested, Zardari indicted in money laundering cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's Leader of the Opposition and PML-N chief Shahbaz Sharif was arrested in Lahore while an anti-corruption court in Islamabad indicted former president Asif Ali Zardari in a money laundering case on Monday, days before joint Opposition's planned protests to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Shahbaz, the younger brother of three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, was taken into custody from the Lahore High Court's premises, where a large number of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers gathered ahead of the hearing in the Rs 700 crores (USD 41.9 million) money laundering case.

A two-member LHC bench headed by judge Sardar Ahmed Naeem rejected Shahbaz's bail plea after hearing the arguments from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) team and his lawyer. The NAB arrested Shahbaz and took him to its Lahore's detention centre. It will produce him to the accountability court for his physical remand.

The Imran Khan government last week filed the money laundering case against 69-year-old Shahbaz, who served as chief minister of Punjab province from 2008 to 2018, and his family. Before his arrest, Shahbaz told the media that Prime Minister Khan wanted to have him arrested. "It is the unholy alliance of Imran Khan and NAB that wanted to put me behind bars," Shahbaz said.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz strongly criticised the arrest of her uncle and party president Shehbaz, saying he was being "punished" for standing by his brother Sharif's side. In a tweet, Sharif said "this puppet government has endorsed the resolution adopted by the opposition's [multi-party conference].

"Shahbaz Sharif had already said all of the [MPC's] decisions would be implemented whether he is in prison or outside. No one should be mistaken that such disgraceful tactics will make us bow down." In Islamabad, accountability court Judge Muhammad Azam Khan indicted Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in a case about the alleged use of fake accounts by the former president and other accused to park and launder the allegedly ill-gotten wealth. The 63-year-old husband of the country's first woman prime minister Benazir Bhutto and his 62-year-old sister Talpur were present in the court, which also indicted Omni Group Chairman Anwar Majeed and his son, Abdul Ghani Majeed.

All the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. Reacting to the development, Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said "political victimisation of the opposition continues during a global pandemic".

"Runaway dictator traitor, three special assistants, ministers and the premier's sister won't be summoned because we have two laws in Pakistan," he said in a tweet. Biawal also condemned Shahbaz's arrest, saying Prime Minister Khan was worried after the opposition parties launched an alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement, to oust his government.

Zardari and Talpur were arrested last year and kept in custody for months before being released on bail in December. He maintains that the allegation was part of a vilification campaign by Imran Khan-led ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to malign the Opposition leaders. The Opposition was anticipating strong reaction from the government following Sharif's attack on the military in the multi-party conference over a week ago.

Sharif while addressing the conference via video link from London talked about the Army's involvement in politics, saying in the country "there is a state above the state." The powerful Army, which has ruled Pakistan for more than half of its 70 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy. Sharif, his daughter and party vice president Maryam and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar were convicted in the Avenfield properties case on July 6, 2018.

Sharif, who was deposed in 2017, was also sentenced to seven years in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case in December 2018. But, he was bailed out in both cases and also allowed to go to London for medical treatment. He was given eight weeks to return but failed to come back due to health complications. The Opposition is anticipating more arrests. The NAB has already issued a call up notice to JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman who is also leading the joint opposition's campaign against the government in income beyond means case.

Pakistan's major opposition parties have demanded "immediate" resignation of Prime Minister Khan and planned countrywide protests next month to oust his government.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

After New York Times revelations, Trump says he paid millions in taxes

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he paid many millions of dollars in taxes and that he had many more assets than debt, but did not provide evidence or promise to release any financial statements before the Nov. 3 election.In a ser...

Tennis-Serena working to reduce mental stress, expectation

Serena Williams says she has been working on reducing her mental stress and making herself understand that she cannot possibly win every point on court as her chase of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title continues at the French Open. T...

Nigeria would turn NNPC into LLC, amend royalties under draft oil reform bill

Nigerias long-awaited oil reform bill would take steps to privatise the Nigerian National Petroleum Company NNPC, amend changes to deepwater royalties made late last year and create new regulatory bodies, a copy of the bill seen by Reuters ...

Pakistan: Shahbaz Sharif arrested, Zardari indicted in money laundering cases

Pakistans Leader of the Opposition and PML-N chief Shahbaz Sharif was arrested in Lahore while an anti-corruption court in Islamabad indicted former president Asif Ali Zardari in a money laundering case on Monday, days before joint Oppositi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020