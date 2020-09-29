Andhra CM writes to PM Modi, seeks Bharata Ratna for SP Balasubrahmanyam
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to award 'Bharat Ratna' on legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away on September 25.ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 29-09-2020 00:17 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 00:17 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Monday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to award 'Bharat Ratna' on legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam, who passed away on September 25. "As a tribute to the legendary singer for his outstanding contribution in the field of music and art, I request you to confer the Bharat Ratna on him," the Chief Minister said.
He said this will be the highest recognition to SP Balasubrahmanyam's remarkable work which lasted for five decades and stays in the memory of people. The Chief Minister music stalwarts like Lata Mangeshkar, Bhupen Hazarika, MS Subbulakshmi, Bismillah Khan and Bhimsen Joshi have been conferred Bharat Ratna. (ANI)
ALSO READ
PM Narendra Modi lauds Bihar govt's efforts for girl education, giving representation to deprived sections in local bodies.
More than 50 projects in Bihar of over Rs 6,000 crore approved to keep Ganga clean: PM Narendra Modi.
BJP announces 'Know Namo' quiz on Narendra Modi's birthday, winners to get books signed by PM
HarperCollins India presents Narendra Modi's LETTERS TO MOTHER, translated from Gujarati by Bhawana Somaaya
HarperCollins India presents Narendra Modi's LETTERS TO MOTHER, translated from Gujarati by Bhawana Somaaya