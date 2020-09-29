Left Menu
Development News Edition

Special NIA court adjourns hearing on custody of Chhatradhar Mahato till Oct 10

The NIA has booked Mahato under various sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, apart from waging war against the country. Mahato was released from prison in 2019 after having served a 10-year sentence in connection with an abortive bid on the life of the then West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in 2008 and several other cases of bombing and landmine blasts..

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 29-09-2020 00:44 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 00:39 IST
Special NIA court adjourns hearing on custody of Chhatradhar Mahato till Oct 10
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A special NIA court here on Monday adjourned hearing in a prayer by the National Investigation Agency for custody of Chhatradhar Mahato, a former leader of the Maoist-backed People's Committee Against Police Atrocities (PCAPA), after his lawyer submitted that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Mahato's lawyer told the the court that he is unable to appear as he is in home isolation.

He also submitted that four other accused in the case could not appear before the court since they are in quarantine after coming in contact with Mahato recently. The agency, which has sought custodial interrogation of Mahato and the four others in connection with the killing of a local CPI(M) leader in 2009 at Lalgarh -- once a hotbed of Maoist activities in the Jangalmahal area of West Bengal -- prayed for order to keep him in house arrest.

Hearing both the parties, NIA special court judge Prasenjit Biswas adjourned the matter till October 10, when it will be taken up again. The NIA has booked Mahato under various sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, apart from waging war against the country.

Mahato was released from prison in 2019 after having served a 10-year sentence in connection with an abortive bid on the life of the then West Bengal chief minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee in 2008 and several other cases of bombing and landmine blasts.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Xiaomi Mi 10T and Mi 10T Pro detailed specifications, images leaked

Samsung raises over USD1 million in donations to UNDP

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Former Louisville detective pleads not guilty in Breonna Taylor case

The only Louisville, Kentucky, police officer indicted by a grand jury investigating the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor pleaded not guilty to three counts of wanton endangerment at his arraignment on Monday, local media reported.Former de...

Japanese activist concerned as Pakistan wants to 'exterminate' Baloch people

Japanese activist Colonel Shun Fujiki has expressed concerns over the atrocities inflicted by Pakistan on people of Balochistan, saying Islamabad wants to exterminate the people in the region. Speaking at a side event at the occasion of 45t...

Woman charged with sending ricin letter to Trump to remain in U.S. custody

A U.S. federal judge on Monday declared a Canadian woman arrested on suspicion of mailing ricin-filled letters to President Donald Trump a continuing danger to Trump and ordered her detained and transferred to Washington, D.C., where she wa...

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher as energy, financials lead broad rally

Wall Street rallied to close sharply higher on Monday as investors sought bargains among sectors hardest-hit by the coronavirus recession, now limping toward its ninth month.All three major U.S. stock indexes made solid gains on the heels o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020