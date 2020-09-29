Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi court reserves order on journalist Rajeev Sharma's plea

A Delhi Court on Monday reserved the order on the bail plea of freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, who was recently arrested by Delhi Police under the Official Secrets Act.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 07:11 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 07:11 IST
Delhi court reserves order on journalist Rajeev Sharma's plea
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi Court on Monday reserved the order on the bail plea of freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, who was recently arrested by Delhi Police under the Official Secrets Act. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pawan Singh Rajawat reserved the order on the bail plea after a lengthy argument advanced by prosecution and Sharma's counsel, said Senior Lawyer Adish C Aggarwala, who was appearing for the accused.

Adish C Aggarwala with lawyer Amish Aggarwala appeared for Sharma and stated that the journalist is being framed in a false case and has not committed any offence. Sharma's lawyer also submitted that his client is a 61-year-old man, who is suffering from several medical ailments and there is a high risk to keep him in custody during COVID-19 pandemic.

Sharma's counsel said that there is no possibility of him fleeing from justice, influence witnesses or tamper with evidence. Sharma was arrested by Special Cell under Official Secrets Act, accusing him of passing sensitive information to Chinese intelligence. He was arrested on September 14.

According to the police, a Chinese woman and her Nepalese associate were also arrested for paying him large amounts of money routed through shell companies. Delhi Police Special Cell said Sharma, a resident of Pitampura in New Delhi, was "found to be in possession of some defence-related classified documents". (ANI)

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Armenia, Azerbaijan clash in separatist region for a 2nd day

Armenian and Azerbaijani forces fought over the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh for a second day Monday, with both sides blaming each other for resuming the attacks that reportedly killed and wounded dozens as the decades-old conflict...

COVID-19 : UN deputy chief calls for more USD 35 billion for vaccine, tests

New York US, September 29 ANIXinhua UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed on Monday called on countries to help fill the gap of USD 35 billion in order to meet the global goals of COVID-19 vaccine production, treatments and tests. The ...

Multiple deaths in reported Oregon hostage standoff

A suspect was shot dead by police and there were multiple fatalities in a reported hostage situation at a home in Salem, Oregon on Monday, but no officers were injured, police reported. Marion County Sheriffs Office responded to a residence...

Reducing food waste can provide food security and environmental sustainability

Investments that reduce food loss and waste can deliver big wins on two pressing issues of our time food security and environmental sustainability, according to a new World Bank report. But the results are not automatic countries need well...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020