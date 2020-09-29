Multiple deaths in officer involved shooting in Salem, Oregon

A reported hostage situation in Salem, Oregon led to an officer-involved shooting with multiple deaths, including the suspect, but no deputies were injured, the local sheriff reported.

Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to a possible hostage situation at a home in southeast Salem at 12:30 p.m. and a trained negotiator talked with the suspect, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

"As the incident unfolded, shots were fired. Ultimately, there were multiple fatalities during this incident, including that of the suspect," the statement said. (Reporting By Andrew Hay; Editing by Kim Coghill)