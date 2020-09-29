UP govt to start issuing press releases in Sanskrit

The Uttar Pradesh government has made it mandatory for State Information Department to disseminate information in the Sanskrit language alongside English, Hindi and Urdu. Welcoming this decision, UP Minister Mohsin Raza said, "The Sanskrit language symbolises our culture and traditions. Even in the past, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar recommended Sanskrit to be recognised as an official language."

"Currently, the nation needs to be together and inclusion of Sanskrit by the Information Department to issue press releases and other data can act like glue to bind not just our State but the whole country in the future. We welcome this decision by our Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wholeheartedly." Previously, the State Information Department used English, Hindi and Urdu to issue press releases. (ANI)