U.S. strongly supports dialogue between Greece and Turkey, Pompeo says
Pompeo is on a two-day trip to Greece amid increased regional tension over energy resources. NATO allies Greece and Turkey, at loggerheads on a range of issues, have agreed to resume exploratory talks over contested maritime claims following weeks of tensions. "We hope that these talks can continue in a serious way," Pompeo said.Reuters | Athens | Updated: 29-09-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 15:37 IST
The United States strongly supports the dialogue between Greece and Turkey, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday, after meeting Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on the island of Crete. Pompeo is on a two-day trip to Greece amid increased regional tension over energy resources.
NATO allies Greece and Turkey, at loggerheads on a range of issues, have agreed to resume exploratory talks over contested maritime claims following weeks of tensions. "We hope that these talks can continue in a serious way," Pompeo said.
