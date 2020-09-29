Delhi Police detains Punjab Youth Congress chief in tractor-burning incident near India Gate
Police had said that around 20 people carried a tractor on a truck to Rajpath, Man Singh Crossing, unloaded it from the truck and set it on fire According to police sources, the Punjab Youth Congress activists entered Lutyens' Delhi along with a Punjab Police car.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 16:14 IST
The Delhi Police on Tuesday detained Punjab Youth Congress (PYC) president Brinder Dhillon in connection with the tractor-burning incident near India Gate, officials said. The Congress' youth wing activists on Monday morning set a tractor ablaze near India Gate, a few hundred metres from the Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament, to protest the contentious farm laws. A senior police officer said that Dhillon has been detained in the case
Six of the PYC activists were arrested on Monday and police had also seized two vehicles in the matter. Police had said that around 20 people carried a tractor on a truck to Rajpath, Man Singh Crossing, unloaded it from the truck and set it on fire
According to police sources, the Punjab Youth Congress activists entered Lutyens' Delhi along with a Punjab Police car.
ALSO READ
Major terror attack averted with busting of pro-Khalistan module linked to Khalistan Zindabad Force: Punjab Police
Youth Congress torches tractor at India Gate in protest against farm laws
Punjab Youth Congress chief held in connection with burning of tractor at India Gate
BJP hits out at Congress over tractor-burning incident near India Gate
BJP hits out at Congress over tractor-burning incident near India Gate