Left Menu
Development News Edition

India provides Dornier aircraft to Maldives in sync with growing strategic ties

India has provided a Dornier aircraft to the Maldives to help the island nation enhance surveillance over its exclusive economic zone as well as to keep an eye on sea-borne terrorists, government sources said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 19:19 IST
India provides Dornier aircraft to Maldives in sync with growing strategic ties

India has provided a Dornier aircraft to the Maldives to help the island nation enhance surveillance over its exclusive economic zone as well as to keep an eye on sea-borne terrorists, government sources said on Tuesday. The aircraft will be operated by the Maldives National Defence Force (MDNF). The Dornier and its running costs will be borne by India, they said.

The requirement for the Dornier maritime surveillance aircraft was raised by the then Maldivian President Abdulla Yameen during a visit to India in 2016. Seven Maldivian military personnel including pilots, air observers and engineers are being trained by the Indian Navy to operate the aircraft, the sources said.

"The aircraft will also be used in operations against drug trafficking and illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. India has been regularly sharing information with the Maldives on movement of drug traffickers," said a source. The sources said the aircraft will assist in ongoing joint surveillance by India and Maldives over the exclusive economic zone of the island nation.

"In light of the Mahibadhoo and Laamu attacks by suspected terrorists, the Dornier aircraft will also be useful in the counter-terrorism sphere. The isolated and dispersed nature of islands and resorts can be safeguarded only by a technologically capable fixed wing aircraft," said the source. In mid-April, five speedboats and two dinghies at the harbour of Mahibadhoo island in the Maldives were set ablaze by suspected terrorists.

"As per Govt-to-Govt Agreement & discussions started in 2016,the Dornier arrives! It will engage in humanitarian relief efforts & joint-EEZ surveillance under command & control of #MNDF; It proudly dons #MNDF colours & crest,and will involve Maldivian pilots in its operations," the Indian High Commission in Male tweeted. Ties between India and the Maldives were back on track after Ibrahim Mohamed Solih became president of the country in November 2018.

The relations between two countries deteriorated during Yameen's tenure as he was seen as close to Beijing. The ties came under severe strain after Yameen imposed emergency in the Maldives on February 5, 2018. India had criticised his decision and asked his government to restore the credibility of the electoral and political process by releasing political prisoners. The emergency lasted 45 days. Solih became president after he defeated Yameen in the presidential polls.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Armenia accuses Turkish fighter jet of downing warplane, Ankara denies it

Armenia said a Turkish F-16 fighter jet shot down one of its warplanes over Armenian airspace on Tuesday, killing the pilot, but Turkey called the claim absolutely untrue.Any such incident would mark a potentially major escalation of confli...

State television: Kuwaiti ruler Sheikh Sabah has died at 91

Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, the ruler of Kuwait who drew on his decades as the oil-rich nations top diplomat to push for closer ties to Iraq after the 1990 Gulf War and solutions to other regional crises, died Tuesday. He was 91. In a M...

Cochin Shipyard delivers RO-RO vessels to IWAI

Cochin Shipyard Ltd on Tuesday delivered two Roll on Roll Off RO-RO vessels to Inland Waterways Authority of India IWAI, which is a part of the order for a series of 10 vessels. In a statement, CSL said the 56 metre long Ro-Ro Vessel is bui...

Brazil's Bolsonaro defends aid for poor as fiscal fears hit markets again

Brazils President Jair Bolsonaro took to social media on Tuesday to hit back at accusations his government is using accounting gimmicks to fund a new minimum income program without breaking its spending cap, its most important fiscal rule.B...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020