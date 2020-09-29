Left Menu
Amnesty involved in ‘multiple illegalities', says BJP as NGO halts India ops alleging ‘witch-hunt’

The BJP Tuesday alleged Amnesty International is involved in "multiple illegalities" and it has no right to lecture on propriety, hours after the human rights watchdog said it was halting India operations over an "incessant witch-hunt".

The BJP Tuesday alleged Amnesty International is involved in "multiple illegalities" and it has no right to lecture on propriety, hours after the human rights watchdog said it was halting India operations over an "incessant witch-hunt". Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said any organisation can work in India but it cannot violate the laws and regulations of the country.

“Any organization can function in India, but it has to be within its legal ambit. Wearing a veil of honesty and acting in bad faith is not something we will permit to Indian or foreign organisations," he said. Rathore also alleged that Amnesty International received foreign funds illegally. "Multiple illegalities have been undertaken by Amnesty International, therefore, it has no right to lecture on propriety, especially when it faces action over its illegal practices," Rathore said.

He further said that in 2009, Amnesty International's license had been rejected by the UPA government for receiving foreign funds and their operations were suspended. Amnesty International earlier in the day said it was halting all its activities in India due to freezing of its accounts and claimed that it is being subjected to an "incessant witch-hunt" over alleged unfounded and motivated allegations.

In a statement, Amnesty India said the organisation has been compelled to let go of staff in India and pause all its ongoing campaign and research work. However, the government has said that Amnesty has been receiving foreign funds illegally. Amnesty International India said it stands in full compliance with all applicable Indian and international laws.

