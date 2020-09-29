Goa CM to meet PM over Mahadayi river dispute with Karnataka

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the state's dispute over Mahadayi river water sharing with Karnataka. A CMO official said Sawant left for Delhi on Tuesday evening.

The Inter-State Water Dispute Tribunal has distributed water share between Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka, but the three states have approached the Supreme Court (SC) against the award. "The CM has left for New Delhi to bring to the notice of the PM that Karnataka has been violating the orders of Tribunal and the SC," the CMO official said.

Both Goa and Karnataka have BJP governments..