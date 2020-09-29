Hathras gang-rape: Security beefed up outside Safdarjung Hospital
Security has been beefed up outside the Safdarjung Hospital where the Congress and Bhim Army activists are staging a protest over the gang-rape of a 19-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hathras who died here on Tuesday. There were heated arguments between and the protestors and police personnel outside the hospital. The woman was gang-raped a fortnight ago.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 20:46 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 20:46 IST
The woman was gang-raped a fortnight ago. The accused had tried to strangle her to death as she resisted their rape attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it. The four accused have been arrested. She was admitted to Aligarh Muslim University's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital and shifted to Safdarjung Hospital here on Monday.
