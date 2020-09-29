Odisha officer arrested for torturing wife: Police
Sarat Bag, an Odisha Administrative Service (OAS), was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by his wife on September 26, said Suchismita Mohanty, the inspector in-charge of BTM police station in Jharsuguda. Bags wife has accused him of torturing and physically assaulting her.PTI | Jharsugda | Updated: 29-09-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 20:51 IST
The deputy collector of Odisha's Boudh district was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly torturing and assaulting his wife, a senior police officer said. Sarat Bag, an Odisha Administrative Service (OAS), was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by his wife on September 26, said Suchismita Mohanty, the inspector in-charge of BTM police station in Jharsuguda.
Bags wife has accused him of torturing and physically assaulting her. Based on her complaint, police registered a case and launched a hunt for Bag, she said. The deputy collector's comment was not available immediately.
Bag, who was hiding at a relative's place at Jogiadihi in the Kolabira area, was picked up by a police team and brought to Jharsuguda, the police officer said. Stating that similar charges had been levelled against him in the past, Mohanty said further investigation in the case is underway.
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Boudh district
- Bag
- Jharsuguda
- Kolabira
- Jogiadihi
ALSO READ
L&T bags multiple orders across business segments in domestic market
Odisha reports 11 deaths, 4,198 more COVID-19 cases
JBM Auto bags order for supply of 116 buses from Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System
Odisha reports record 4,198 new COVID-19 cases, 11 fresh fatalities
Odisha BJP president Samir Mohanty tests positive for COVID-19