Odisha officer arrested for torturing wife: Police

The deputy collector of Odisha's Boudh district was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly torturing and assaulting his wife, a senior police officer said. Sarat Bag, an Odisha Administrative Service (OAS), was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by his wife on September 26, said Suchismita Mohanty, the inspector in-charge of BTM police station in Jharsuguda.

Bags wife has accused him of torturing and physically assaulting her. Based on her complaint, police registered a case and launched a hunt for Bag, she said. The deputy collector's comment was not available immediately.

Bag, who was hiding at a relative's place at Jogiadihi in the Kolabira area, was picked up by a police team and brought to Jharsuguda, the police officer said. Stating that similar charges had been levelled against him in the past, Mohanty said further investigation in the case is underway.