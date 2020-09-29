Left Menu
Odisha officer arrested for torturing wife: Police

Sarat Bag, an Odisha Administrative Service (OAS), was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by his wife on September 26, said Suchismita Mohanty, the inspector in-charge of BTM police station in Jharsuguda. Bags wife has accused him of torturing and physically assaulting her.

PTI | Jharsugda | Updated: 29-09-2020 20:51 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 20:51 IST
The deputy collector of Odisha's Boudh district was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly torturing and assaulting his wife, a senior police officer said. Sarat Bag, an Odisha Administrative Service (OAS), was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by his wife on September 26, said Suchismita Mohanty, the inspector in-charge of BTM police station in Jharsuguda.

Bags wife has accused him of torturing and physically assaulting her. Based on her complaint, police registered a case and launched a hunt for Bag, she said. The deputy collector's comment was not available immediately.

Bag, who was hiding at a relative's place at Jogiadihi in the Kolabira area, was picked up by a police team and brought to Jharsuguda, the police officer said. Stating that similar charges had been levelled against him in the past, Mohanty said further investigation in the case is underway.

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

