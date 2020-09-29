Left Menu
Development News Edition

Deny bail to Rhea, others to send message to society: HC told

All the accused have challenged the orders of a special NDPS court that had rejected their bail pleas earlier this month. Earlier, during the day long hearing, the NCB had submitted that there existed ample material to show that Rhea, Showik, and others arrested in the case, represented a "chain, an active syndicate that was involved in procuring, financing, harbouring, and abetting drugs and its consumption".

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 21:00 IST
Deny bail to Rhea, others to send message to society: HC told
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Strongly opposing the bail pleas field by actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and other co-accused in a drug case, the NCB told the Bombay High Court Tuesday a strong message needed to be sent out to the society, especially youngsters, to ensure they did not consume drugs. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said the siblings and others arrested were "active members of a drug syndicate" and vowed to go to the roots of the case, an offshoot of probe into filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput's death in June.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Anil Singh, who appeared for the NCB, said a deterrent was required from the court since, considering the current situation of COVID 19, and the countrys internal security, we need our youngsters to take care of their health, and not consume drugs. "If young people go on consuming drugs then who will look after our country. This episode should serve as a lesson to all, the ASG said.

And with the present situation of internal and external conflict in the country... There is pandemic. This should be a lesson for others.

"I agree there should be sympathy for the youth. But those who are involved in this (drugs consumption, manufacture, procurement etc) must be punished, Singh said. The ASG went on to say that the NCB was going to go to the roots of the present case to ensure the chain of drugs was broken.

Considering the overall case and circumstances, I would submit that this drug abuse has to be controlled in the country, in all sectors whether college, schools, or, Bollywood. "Our leaders, say our country is dependent on the young generation, Singh said.

The ASG was making his submissions before a bench of Justice Sarang Kotwal who was hearing pleas filed by Rhea, Showik, and co-accused Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant, both aides of Rajput, alleged drug dealer Abdul Parihar, and one Zaid Vilatra. All the accused have challenged the orders of a special NDPS court that had rejected their bail pleas earlier this month.

Earlier, during the day long hearing, the NCB had submitted that there existed ample material to show that Rhea, Showik, and others arrested in the case, represented a "chain, an active syndicate that was involved in procuring, financing, harbouring, and abetting drugs and its consumption". Singh said Rhea (28) had knowingly paid for her boyfriend Rajputs drugs, and had concealed the information regarding his drug habit.

These qualified as the stringent charges of financing and harbouring drug consumption as define under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS Act, he said. The ASG was referring to the courts query on application of the stringent section 27A of the NDPS Act in the case.

The section deals with financing illicit traffic and harbouring drug offenders, and entails an imprisonment of up to ten years. It also carries a bar on grant of bail. All the applicants had opposed the slapping of the section (27A) in the present case.

Rheas counsel Satish Maneshinde had argued that she had only occasionally paid for Rajputs drugs and this did not amount to financing. All the accused had also argued that the drugs seized by the NCB in the case was in small quantity and did not qualify ascommercial quantity that could attract stringent sections under the Act.

The ASG, however, argued that the Act did not prescribe a quantity for attracting charges of financing and harbouring. This is not the case which is filed individually.

This is a syndicate, Singh said. Rhea did not disclose due to fear of arrest. So it is harbouring. She knew it was illegal but she continued. Giving shelter is not letting Rajput in her house, it is shelter for the purpose of protecting from arrest, the ASG said.

Earlier, during the day, Singh said a case of drugs was worse than an offence of murder for while the latter involved just one person or one family, the former related to the entire society. On the applicants argument that the NCB did not have the jurisdiction to probe the case, the ASG said, It is nobodys case that Sushant Rajput died of drugs. This case is not about his death.

"It might have a five or 10 per cent connection to Sushant as he used to consume drugs. Therefore, while the CBI is probing his death case, we (NCB) are investigating a case involving drugs, he said.

The ASG went on to say that while Rajput did not die of drug abuse, the 34-year-old filmstar did consume drugs. And only because the consumer was dead, those who procured drugs for him could not go scot free", Singh said.

All counsels for the accused persons, however, reiterated that all the arguments and judgements that the NCB had cited to support its case dealt with commercial quantities of drugs. Advocate Taraq Sayed, the counsel for alleged drug dealer Parihar, said the accused persons should not be used as pawn to send out a strong message to the society.

At this stage we should not be used as pawn for teaching a lesson, Sayed said. The HC closed all arguments in the case and reserved its verdict on the bail pleas.

TRENDING

Zohra Sehgal: Google doodle on an actress who breathed life through dance & cinema

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Kenya: TCS to punish teachers who fail to report schools before September 28

Science News Roundup: Australian firm says its nasal spray reduced coronavirus growth

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Rabada's execution at death restricts SRH to 162/4

Kagiso Rabada bowled brilliantly at death as he helped Delhi Capitals DC restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH on 1624 in the Indian Premier League IPL here on Tuesday. Rabada bowled the 18th and 20th over of the innings and conceded just nine r...

Kuwait's new emir is Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf, says cabinet

Kuwaits Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah was named emir by the countrys cabinet to succeed his brother Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah who died on Tuesday.The cabinet announcement was read out on state television. Under the Gulf A...

MP: 2 Rly engineers accused of rape dismissed from service

The services of two engineers of the Bhopal division of West Central Railway accused of raping a 22-year-old woman were terminated on Tuesday by higher authorities for indulging in immoral activities and violating service rules, officials s...

On CBI, ED plea, Delhi HC allows early hearing in 2G case

While allowing early hearing in the 2G spectrum allocation case, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday remarked that the judge must not succumb to pessimism and it is not expected from him to sit leisurely with his pen down and to say that he wil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020