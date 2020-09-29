J-K Lt guv stresses on innovative measures for conservation of Dal Lake

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday stressed upon innovative and efficient measures for conservation and preservation of world-renowned Dal Lake, Wular Lake and other water bodies in the Union territory. "Effective solid waste management shall be put in place not only for houseboats but also for the whole Srinagar city for the holistic conservation of Dal Lake," Sinha said at a meeting with the Committee of Experts (CoE) on measures required to restore the ecosystem of Dal Lake.

He called for zero sewage release into the Dal Lake and stressed upon similar efforts for Wular Lake and Jhelum river. The Lt Governor welcomed the suggestions and recommendations made by the CoE and said that all vital inputs will play an imperative role in framing the action plan for the restoration of the lake.

The CoE briefed the Lt Governor about major steps required for safeguard and conservation of the Dal Lake. Threadbare discussion was held on important issues like preventing sewage waste flowing into the lake, bio-digesters for all houseboats, demarcation of the lake's boundary, empowering the lake's authority, putting a check on encroachment and its removal, sewage treatment plant for houseboats, rehabilitation, extending all the requisite facilities to tourists etc, an official spokesman said.

Sinha laid special emphasis on formulating long term and short term solutions and said these should go hand-in-hand for effective implementation. "Preservation of the unique biodiversity of Dal Lake is the topmost priority of our prime minister, and the UT government is also committed to provide all necessary support for the restoration of the ecosystem of the lake," he added.

Sinha said the implementation of all recommendations should be realistic and thrust given on public-private participation. He emphasized on carrying out the work of restoration, maintenance and preservation and other ancillary issues of the Dal Lake in consonance with high court's directions and taking into consideration all the ecological factors.