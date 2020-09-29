Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2020 21:34 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 21:34 IST
These are the top stories at 9:30 PM: NATION DEL67 SINOINDIA-MEA India rejects China's assertion over following its 1959 stand on perception of LAC New Delhi: India on Tuesday rejected China's position that it abides by its 1959 stand on the perception of the Line of Actual Control(LAC), and asked the neighbouring country to refrain from advancing an "untenable unilateral" interpretation of the de-facto border. DEL70 DEF-LD IAF-BHADAURIA Security scenario in eastern Ladakh at "uneasy no war no peace" status: IAF chief New Delhi: The present security scenario along India's northern frontier is at an "uneasy no war no peace" status, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said on Tuesday, referring to the festering border row with China in eastern Ladakh.

DEL89 MHA-LD AMNESTY Govt strongly refutes Amnesty International's claim of 'witch-hunt', calls it a ploy to divert attention from illegalities New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday strongly refuted Amnesty International's allegation that it was being subjected to an "incessant witch-hunt", saying India, by settled law, does not allow interference in domestic political debates by entities funded by foreign donations. DEL82 2ND LD HATHRAS RAPE Dalit woman gang-raped in Hathras dies in Delhi hospital New Delhi/Hathras: A 19-year-old woman, who was brutally gang-raped in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district two weeks ago, died of her grievous injuries at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday, prompting outrage, protests and calls for justice.

DEL75 PM-LD PROJECTS PM inaugurates six STPs in U'khand Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated six sewage treatment plants worth over Rs 500 crore in Uttarakhand under the Namami Gange mission, saying with the projects' completion the sewage treatment capacity of the state has gone up nearly four-fold in six years. DEL76 MEA-INDOJAPAN-LD JAISHANKAR External Affairs Minister Jaishankar to visit Japan from Oct 6-7 to attend Quad meet New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Tokyo from October 6 to 7 to attend a ministerial meeting of the Quadrilateral coalition and hold talks with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi on ways to further deepen bilateral ties.

DEL72 VIRUS-HEALTH MINISTRY One in 15 people aged 10 and above estimated to be exposed to SARS-CoV2 by Aug: ICMR sero survey New Delhi: One in 15 individuals aged 10 years and above were estimated to be exposed to SARS-CoV2 by August 2020, showing that a considerable population is still susceptible to COVID-19, according to the ICMR's second sero-survey findings released on Tuesday. DEL100 AVI-LUFTHANSA-CANCEL Lufthansa says cancelling flights connecting India and Germany till Oct 20 New Delhi: Lufthansa said Tuesday that it will have to cancel all "planned flights" between India and Germany from September 30 to October 20 because of an "unexpected rejection" of its flight schedule by the Indian authorities.

CAL15 BH-POLL-ECI TEAM Seven-member ECI team led by CEC arrives to fine-tune arrangements for Bihar polls Patna: A seven-member Election Commission of India team led by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora arrived here Tuesday evening to review preparedness for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. DEL97 JK-LD SHELLING Pak Army opens fire, shells 3 sectors along LoC in Rajouri-Poonch Jammu: The Pakistan Army on Tuesday opened fire and shelled mortars in forward areas along the LoC in three sectors of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

LEGAL LGD22 SC-2NDLD MEHBOOBA-DETENTION SC seeks J-K admin's reply to plea by Iltija on her mother Mehbooba Mufti's detention New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday asked the Jammu and Kashmir administration to respond to Iltija Mufti's amended plea challenging the detention of her mother, former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, under the J-K Public Safety Act, saying it cannot go on forever and "some via media" should be explored. LGD21 DL-HC-2NDLD TELECOM 2G case: HC orders day-to-day hearing on appeals against acquittals of Raja, others New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Tuesday ordered day-to-day hearing on the CBI and ED appeals against the acquittal of former telecom minister A Raja and others in the 2G spectrum allocation cases, saying delay in filing applications and voluminous documents should not deter it from hearing criminal appeals.

LGB1 MH-HC-KANGANA-BMC We don't agree with what Kangana said, but is this way to react: HC to Raut Mumbai: Referring to an alleged threat given by Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut to actor Kangana Ranaut in an interview, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday asked if this was the way a parliamentarian should react. FOREIGN FGN33 CHINA-LADAKH China says it is opposed to India’s infrastructure development at borders in Ladakh Beijing: China on Tuesday voiced its opposition to India undertaking infrastructure development for military purposes in the border areas of Ladakh, and maintained that both countries should avoid any activities that might complicate the situation upsetting the consensus reached between them to ease the situation. By K J M Varma PTI AD

Gang of armed robbers arrested in Punjab's Moga

Six members of a gang planning to commit multiple armed robberies in Punjabs Moga were arrested on Tuesday, police said here. Two countrymade pistols, a stolen car and a motorcycle were seized from them, Director General of Police, Punjab, ...

Israel thanks PM Modi for his tribute to former president Shimon Peres

Israel on Tuesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his moving tribute to former president and key architect of India-Israel friendship Shimon Peres on his death anniversary. Peres, a Nobel laureate, died on September 28, 2016.Thank ...

European stocks slip after recent surge, all eyes on Trump-Biden debate

European stocks slipped on Tuesday after solid gains in the previous session, with banks, energy and insurance sectors sliding as coronavirus cases mounted globally.Investors were mostly in a wait-and-see mode as U.S. Democratic presidentia...

Struggling Bhojpuri actor ends life in Mumbai

A 26-year-old struggling Bhojpuri actor allegedly took his own life inside his rented flat in suburban Andheri, the police said on Tuesday. Akshay Utkarsh was found hanging in his room by his woman friend who shared the flat with him on lat...
