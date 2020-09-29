4 held for betting on IPL matches in UP's Muzaffarnagar

4 held for betting on IPL matches in UP's MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 29-09-2020 22:21 IST | Created: 29-09-2020 22:21 IST
Four men were arrested for illegal betting on the Indian Premier League matches here on Tuesday and over Rs 2 lakh cash seized from them, police said
Two motorcycles, one mobile phone and a television set were also seized when the police personnel raided a building in Duvarkapuri locality in Newmandi area here to arrest the four suspects
Three of the arrested suspects have been identified as Saurabh Sharma, Rohit and Viabhav, police said.
