4 held for betting on IPL matches in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Four men were arrested for illegal betting on the Indian Premier League matches here on Tuesday and over Rs 2 lakh cash seized from them, police said

Two motorcycles, one mobile phone and a television set were also seized when the police personnel raided a building in Duvarkapuri locality in Newmandi area here to arrest the four suspects

Three of the arrested suspects have been identified as Saurabh Sharma, Rohit and Viabhav, police said.