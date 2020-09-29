CPI(M) leader assures full support to fast-unto-death strike of non-migrant KPs in Kashmir

Batting strongly for fulfilling the demands of Kashmiri Pandits living in the valley since 1990, senior CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami on Tuesday assured his full support to their fast-unto-death strike in their fight to achieve their rights. The strike by Kashmiri Pandit Sangrash Samiti (KPSS) chief Sanjay Tickoo, which entered the 10th day, is in support of the demands of KPs living in the valley to provide them jobs under Centre's employment package, besides providing them relief and accommodation. The KPSS, which is an organisation of Kashmiri Hindus who did not migrate from the valley following the beginning of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism in 1990, blamed the Relief and Rehabilitation Department for derailing every initiative of the government to address their problems.

"These Kashmiri Pandits were totally ignored by successive regimes and their genuine demands were never fulfilled. The high court's directions and recommendations of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding jobs to be provided to unemployed, educated Kashmiri Pandit youths who are living in the valley must be implemented without any further delay," the former legislator said. The KPSS has made other demands including extension of benefits of Migrant Welfare Fund to the non-migrant Kashmiri Pandits living in the valley, he said.

The CPI(M) supports the genuine demands and struggle of Kashmiri Pandits and assures its full support to them, Tarigami said. PTI AB AAR AAR.