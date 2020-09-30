Trump, Biden trade barbs about their families
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2020 07:51 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 07:51 IST
President Donald Trump and Joe Biden are trading barbs about each other's relatives. While Biden was making a point during the first presidential debate in Cleveland about the Trump administration's trade deals with China not having the desired effect, Trump jumped in. He resurrected past claims about the former vice president's son Hunter working overseas.
Trump said Hunter Biden reaped millions in ill-gotten profit from China and other overseas interests, accusations that have been repeatedly debunked. Biden shot back, “None of that is true.” He then added of Trump, “His family, we could talk all night.” Trump interrupted to respond that his children gave up lucrative jobs to join government and “help people,” which left moderator Chris Wallace pleading, “Mr. President, please stop” trying to restore order on the stage. Biden then turned to the camera and addressed the audience directly, something he did frequently Tuesday night. “This is not about my family or his family,” Biden said. “It's about your family.”
