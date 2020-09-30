Left Menu
Punjab CM seeks suggestions from legal experts against farm laws

ANI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-09-2020 08:01 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 08:01 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has sought inputs/suggestions from legal experts, including legal representatives of the Kisan Unions, on the next course of action for protecting the farmers' interests against the new farm laws, according to Chief Minister's Office (CMO). He has directed Advocate General Atul Nanda to collate and consider all such suggestions.

His directions came during a high-level meeting on Tuesday with top government officials to mull all aspects of the issues arising out of the three Central acts on Agriculture, which were recently passed by Parliament and notified after Presidential assent. According to CMO spokesperson, during the course of the meeting, all suggestions given by leaders of various Kisan Unions earlier in the day were deliberated. The meeting also mulled the legal options available before the state.

Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan, ACS (Development) Anirudh Tiwari, Advocate General Atul Nanda and Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Tejveer Singh, along with AICC General Secretary and Incharge Punjab Affairs Harish Rawat and PPCC President Sunil Jakhar were present in the meeting. The Chief Minister also met representatives of various farmers' organisations in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Earlier, he assured farmers of all possible legal and other steps to fight the new farm laws including a special session of the Vidhan Sabha to discuss the way forward. (ANI)

