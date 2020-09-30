One more extortion case against Bhiwandi AIMIM chief; 2 held

Thane, Sep 30 (PTI)Thane police have registered one more case of extortion against Bhiwandi unit president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) and arrested two persons in this connection, an official said on Wednesday. This is the fourth case of extortion against Mohammad Khalid Shaikh alias Guddu, who heads the AIMIM in Bhiwandi town here in Maharashtra, in the past one week.

He is already in the custody of the Thane Crime Branch following his arrest last week. Giving details of the latest case, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Bhiwandi) Rajkumar Shinde said they arrested a father-son duo in the wee hours of Wednesday following a complaint from a builder that they allegedly demanded Rs 15 lakh from him and took Shaikh's assistance to threaten him.

The duo allegedly took Rs 4 lakh from time-to-time from the builder, who subsequently lodged a police complaint, he said. Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR against Shaikh and the two arrested accused, identified as Akbar Gafur Khan and his son Jaid Akbar Khan, under IPC sections for extortion, the official said.

So far, 10 people, including Shaikh, have been arrested in connection with the four cases of extortion..