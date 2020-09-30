Kenya Airways CEO guilty of recruiting 800 workers against court order

Kenya Airways CEO and chief human resource officer found guilty of contempt for recruiting 800 workers against a court order, according to a news report by The Star.

Kenya Aviation Workers Union has sued KQ management for contempt, accusing it of recruiting the staff on short contracts and less pay against a court order.

In a ruling by Justice Hellen Wasilwa on September 16, the court found that Kenya Airways CEO Allan Kilavuka and chief human resource officer Everlyn Munyoki were in contempt for ignoring her orders issued on February 26.

"It is, therefore, my finding that the respondents have breached the orders of this court by employing assistant supplies officers at terms less favorable than those granted to employees on permanent and pensionable terms," Justice Wasilwa ruled.

Wasilwa added that she found the duo guilty and liable to punishment accordingly.

Kawu claimed that KQ hired a number of workers outsourced from firms such as Carrier Directions Limited, Insights Management Limited, and African Cargo Handling Limited against a court order issued in December last year.

"Despite being served and having knowledge of an order of this court issued on December 6, 2019, the respondent (KQ) through its officers are deliberately disobeying this court order," Kawu said in its petition.

The union now wants Kilavuka and Munyoki to commit to civil jail for contempt of court.