The Sacred Unveiling: Piprahwa Relics Exposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate an exposition showcasing the sacred Piprahwa relics linked to the Buddha at the Rai Pithora Cultural Complex. Originally discovered in 1898, these relics are now returned to India after a potential auction. The event highlights India's Buddhist heritage and spiritual leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2026 10:38 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 10:38 IST
  Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a major exposition of the Piprahwa relics on Saturday, displaying sacred artifacts including bone fragments allegedly of the Buddha. These items, alongside a sandstone coffer and various offerings, were initially unearthed in northern India during the late 19th century.

The exhibition, titled 'The Light and the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One', will be held for two months at the Rai Pithora Cultural Complex. This exposition marks the return of these revered artifacts to India, following interventions to halt an auction in Hong Kong and subsequent international negotiations spearheaded by the Ministry of Culture.

The event emphasizes India's historic and spiritual connection to Buddhism, hosting relics never before displayed together since their 1898 discovery. Among the attendees will be Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, diplomats, Buddhist monks, scholars, and students, highlighting the global importance of this cultural milestone.

