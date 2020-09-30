Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP police 'detained' Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, its Delhi unit head, allege their associates

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and its Delhi unit head Himanshu Balmiki have been detained by the Uttar Pradesh police while on their way to Hathras accompanying the family of the 19-year-old Dalit gang-rape victim, his associates alleged on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 11:27 IST
UP police 'detained' Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad, its Delhi unit head, allege their associates
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad and its Delhi unit head Himanshu Balmiki have been detained by the Uttar Pradesh police while on their way to Hathras accompanying the family of the 19-year-old Dalit gang-rape victim, his associates alleged on Wednesday. There was no immediate confirmation from the police on this matter.

According to functionaries of the Azad Samaj Party, which was launched by the Bhim Army chief in March this year, Azad and Balmiki went missing after 10 pm on Tuesday while they were on their way to Hathras accompanying the family of the gang-rape victim who died in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday. The Azad Samaj Party and the pro-Dalit outfit Bhim Army affiliates, among others, had joined protests outside the Safdarjung hospital in Delhi on Tuesday to demand justice for the gang-rape victim and her family.

"There is no clue about the location of Azad and Balmiki after they reached Jewar toll plaza to get on the lane to Tappal, Aligarh," Azad Samaj Party core committee member Ravindra Bhati said. He alleged that Azad and Balmiki were detained during the intervening night on Tuesday and Wednesday but the police were not making it public.

The body of the gang-rape victim was cremated in Hathras in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night. Local police officers, however, told PTI that the cremation was carried out "as per the wishes of the family".

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

SC asks Centre to consider granting one more chance to UPSC aspirants who may not appear in their last attempt for exam due to pandemic.

SC asks Centre to consider granting one more chance to UPSC aspirants who may not appear in their last attempt for exam due to pandemic....

Amazon India creates over 1 lakh seasonal job opportunities ahead of festive season

E-commerce major Amazon India on Wednesday said it has created more than one lakh seasonal job opportunities ahead of the festive season across its operations network in the country. E-tailers like Amazon and Flipkart usually hire thousa...

Germany to tighten scrutiny of telecoms network vendors - sources

The German government has agreed in principle to tougher oversight of telecoms network vendors that, while stopping short of a ban on Huawei, will make it harder for the Chinese company to keep a foothold in Europes largest market. Coalitio...

Indian researchers use Nanomotors as probes to sense cancer environment

An interdisciplinary team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Science IISc has used a 3D tumour model and magnetically-driven nanomotors to probe the microenvironment of cancer cells. The team consisted of researchers from the Centr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020