Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday hailed as the "victory of truth" the special CBI court's verdict to acquit all accused in the Babri masjid demolition case. "Satya pareshan ho sakta hai, parajit nahi. Aaj ek baar phir satya ki jeet hui hai.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-09-2020 14:10 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 14:10 IST
Truth has won again: MP CM on Babri case verdict

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday hailed as the "victory of truth" the special CBI court's verdict to acquit all accused in the Babri masjid demolition case. "Satya pareshan ho sakta hai, parajit nahi. Aaj ek baar phir satya ki jeet hui hai. Bharatiya nyaypalika ki jai.

(True can be troubled but it cannot be defeated. Today, truth has won again. I hail the Indian judicial system," Chouhan tweeted in Hindi. The special CBI court in Lucknow has acquitted all the 32 accused in the case, including BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, saying there was no conclusive proof against them.

The case relates to the razing of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992..

