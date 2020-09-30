Armenia publishes photos of wreckage it says is SU-25 warplane shot down by Turkish F-16 jet
Armenia posted pictures on an online government platform on Wednesday of the wreckage of a plane it said was a SU-25 warplane shot down by a Turkish fighter jet on Sept 29. Turkey and Azerbaijan have denied Yerevan's claim that a Turkish F-16 fighter jet shot down the Armenian plane, killing the pilot.Reuters | Yerevan | Updated: 30-09-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 14:56 IST
Armenia posted pictures on an online government platform on Wednesday of the wreckage of a plane it said was a SU-25 warplane shot down by a Turkish fighter jet on Sept 29.
Turkey and Azerbaijan have denied Yerevan's claim that a Turkish F-16 fighter jet shot down the Armenian plane, killing the pilot. On Wednesday Armenia's defence ministry named the pilot as Major Valeri Danelin.
Fighting between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces over the breakaway territory of Nagorno-Karabakh entered a fourth day on Wednesday in the biggest eruption of their decades-old conflict since a 1994 ceasefire. 's unified info centre, an online governmental platform,
