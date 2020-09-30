Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU criticises Poland, Hungary in first democracy report

The European Union's executive criticised judiciary overhauls by the nationalist governments in Poland and Hungary as a "major source of controversy" and "serious concern" in its first report on Wednesday about failings in the rule of law in the bloc.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2020 15:13 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 15:13 IST
EU criticises Poland, Hungary in first democracy report

The European Union's executive criticised judiciary overhauls by the nationalist governments in Poland and Hungary as a "major source of controversy" and "serious concern" in its first report on Wednesday about failings in the rule of law in the bloc. Seen by Reuters ahead of official release on Wednesday, the report also focused on challenges to media independence and fighting corruption, saying the coronavirus pandemic served as a "stress test" of democratic resilience of the 27 EU states.

The report comes as the bloc is looking to link access to EU money, including a new 750 billion euro coronavirus recovery fund, to respecting the rule of law. "Poland's justice reforms since 2015 have been a major source of controversy," the report said, adding that Hungary was also among member states where "the direction of change has given rise to serious concern about the impact of reforms on judicial independence."

Warsaw and Budapest are locked in long-running battles with the EU over undercutting democratic checks and balances through putting courts, media, NGOs and academics under more state control. "The European Union was created also as an antidote to ... authoritarian tendencies," said the EU's top democracy official, Commissioner for Values and Transparency, Vera Jourova, who co-wrote the report.

"The rule of law is not about being right-wing or left-wing; it is about being right or wrong." Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban this week called for Jourova to be dismissed after she said his vision of "illiberal democracy" was in fact spearheading the creation of an "ailing democracy" in Hungary.

The Commission rejected Orban's request. Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia and Slovakia were also criticised in the report for shortcomings in ensuring judiciary independence. The Commission noted corruption scandals in Bulgaria, Slovakia, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary and Malta.

The report also said some governments' emergency measures to tackle coronavirus went too far in restraining the media and civil society's scrutiny of public decisions.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Belgium forms new government after 16-month deadlock

Belgium formed a new government on Wednesday, 16 months on from an inconclusive election, with caretaker finance minister Alexander De Croo named as the new prime minister. After weeks of talks, seven parties spanning the French-Dutch langu...

Bund yields touch lowest in almost 2 months on safety bid after U.S. debate

Germanys 10-year bond yield touched its lowest level in almost two months on Wednesday, after an acrimonious first U.S. presidential debate made investors cautious globally and underpinned demand for safe-haven assets. Comments from a numbe...

7 parties agree on Belgian coalition government

Almost 500 days after Belgian parliamentary elections, seven parties from both sides of the linguistic aisle agreed early Wednesday on forming a fully functioning majority government that will center on dealing with the pandemic and its dev...

Lifestyle expects demand recovery during festive season

Lifestyle, a part of Dubai-based retail conglomerate Landmark Group, is expecting demand to recover during the ensuing festive season both through offline and online channels, a company official said on Wednesday. Demand for home products l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020