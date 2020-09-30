Kremlin closely follows U.S. presidential campaign, will refrain from statements

Russia, like many other nations in the world, is closely following U.S. presidential campaign as the United States is one of the world's top economies, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a daily conference call on Wednesday.

"But we do not want to make any statements as this could be viewed as an attempt to intervene (into the election process). Russia has never, is not and is not going to intervene in U.S. domestic affairs," Peskov said.