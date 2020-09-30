Major blast heard all over Paris and nearby suburbs, source unclear

Major blast heard all over Paris and nearby suburbs, source unclearReuters | Paris | Updated: 30-09-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 15:38 IST
A major blast was heard in Paris that reverberated over the entire city. Eyewitnesses reported their buildings rocking and people from several central districts as well as in nearby suburbs reported hearing the blast.
There were no immediate reports of any smoke or fire.
