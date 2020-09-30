New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 5.15 pm. . LGD19 BABRI-COURT LD ACQUIT Babri demolition case: Advani, Joshi among 32 accused acquitted Lucknow: All the 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, including BJP veterans L K Advani and MM Joshi, were on Wednesday acquitted by a special CBI court here which said there was no conclusive proof against them. .

DEL46 BABRI-CBI CBI to decide on challenging special court verdict after consulting legal department: Counsel Lucknow: The CBI will decide on filing an appeal against the special court verdict acquitting all 32 accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case after consulting the legal department, its counsel said on Wednesday. . DEL61 BABRI-JILANI-APPEAL Babri mosque verdict will be challenged in high court: Jilani Lucknow: Senior lawyer and member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) Zafaryab Jilani on Wednesday said the verdict of a special court acquitting all the 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case would be challenged in the high court. .

DEL47 BABRI-ADITYANATH Satyamev Jayate: Adityanath on verdict in Babri demolition case Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday welcomed the court verdict in the Babri mosque demolition case, terming it as the victory of truth. DEL43 UP-HATHRAS-3RDLD CREMATION Hathras gang-rape victim cremated in dead of night; kin allege police did it forcibly Hathras (UP): The 19-year-old Dalit woman, who died in a Delhi hospital a fortnight after she was gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, was cremated here in the early hours of Wednesday, with her family alleging the local police forced them to conduct the last rites in the dead of the night. . DES8 UP-HATHRAS-RAPE-PROTESTS Cong, Bhim Army protest in Lucknow, Hathras over gang-rape of 19-year-old woman Lucknow/Aligarh: Congress and Bhim Army workers held demonstrations in Lucknow and Hathras over the gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman a fortnight ago, and demanded stern punishment for the culprits. .

DES23 UP-VIRUS-CASES UP reports 69 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,271 fresh cases Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh reported 69 more fatalities due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing the death toll due to the disease to 5,784, while 4,271 fresh cases took the state's infection tally to nearly four lakh. . DES13 HR-FARMERS-BLOCKADE Haryana farmers protest delay in procurement of paddy, block highway Ambala: Farmers put up a road blockade on two highways in Ambala district on Wednesday to protest alleged non-procurement of paddy at the designated centres by government agencies. .

DES24 PB-FARMERS-PROTEST Farmers continue 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab against farm sector laws Amritsar (Punjab): Farmers protesting against three recently enacted agriculture laws continued their 'rail roko' stir in Punjab for the seventh day on Wednesday.. .