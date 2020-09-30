Britain-Norway fishing deal is "crucial step forward" - UK chief negotiator

Britain-Norway fishing deal is "crucial step forward" - UK chief negotiatorReuters | London | Updated: 30-09-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 17:47 IST
The new fishing deal Britain has signed with Norway is a "crucial step forward" for the UK, its chief Brexit negotiator David Frost said on Wednesday.
"Delighted we have today signed a fisheries agreement with Norway. It's a crucial step forward for when we leave the EU's Common Fisheries Policy in three months' time," Frost said on Twitter.
