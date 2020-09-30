Left Menu
Three-member panel to monitor probe into death of Mahoba trader

Earlier, a special investigation team (SIT) probing the case had said the bullet with which he was killed was fired from his own licensed pistol. "For monitoring and ensuring a fair probe in the case of Tripathi (44), who died due to a bullet injury, Chitrakoot Range IG K Satyanarain has constituted a three-member committee," Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Kumar Srivastava said.

PTI | Mahoba | Updated: 30-09-2020 17:49 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 17:49 IST
Three-member panel to monitor probe into death of Mahoba trader

A three-member committee has been constituted to monitor probe into the death of Mahoba trader Indrakant Tripathi, an official said on Wednesday. The panel has been constituted by K Satyanarain IG, Chirtrakoot Range. Earlier, a special investigation team (SIT) probing the case had said the bullet with which he was killed was fired from his own licensed pistol.

"For monitoring and ensuring a fair probe in the case of Tripathi (44), who died due to a bullet injury, Chitrakoot Range IG K Satyanarain has constituted a three-member committee," Superintendent of Police (SP) Arun Kumar Srivastava said. The committee will have Hamirpur ASP Santosh Kumar Singh, Baberu-Banda Circle Officer Anand Kumar Pandey and Inspector (Chitrakoot) Arun Pathak as members, he said. The SP said currently Mahoba Sadar Circle officer Kalu Singh is probing the matter. The SIT probe had found that the bullet was fired from the front which had pierced through his neck and got entangled in the seat behind. Indrakant had levelled allegations of corruption against former Mahoba SP Manilal Patidar, who was suspended later. The trader was allegedly shot at under mysterious circumstances and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Kanpur on September 13.

The incident took place days after he levelled allegations of corruption against Patidar. On September 9, Patidar was suspended with immediate effect by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ..

