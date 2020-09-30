DIARY-Political and General News Events from Sept. 30

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Angela Merkel addresses parliament during general debate on the federal budget during a lower house of parliament Bundestag session – 0700 GMT. ** BERLIN - Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov will visit Berlin. (To Oct.01) ** ‎MADRID - International Monetary Fund (IMF) to finish its 2020 annual economic review on the Article IV consultation for Spain – 1200 GMT. ** RIYADH - Saudi Arabia, president of this year's G20, and the International Monetary Fund, will host a panel on Arab countries' recovery from the pandemic, with finance ministers and central bank governors from the region. ** NEW YORK, United States - United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, the World Health Organization, and South Africa host virtual meeting to explore solutions to fighting COVID-19 – 1230 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - Vice-presidents of the European Commission Margrethe Vestager and Margaritis Schinas present the EU's digital education action plan – 1330 GMT. ** TUNIS - United States Defense Secretary Mark Esper meets with Tunisian president Kais Saied. ** NICOSIA - Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya holds talks in Cyprus with her Cypriot counterpart Nikos Christodoulides. ** BRUSSELS – European Environment ministers from the bloc's 27 member countries hold talks on the EU's new 2030 climate target. ** MEXICO CITY - Mexican Finance minister Arturo Herrera Gutiérrez appears at Congressional hearing about the 2021 budget proposal. ** JERUSALEM - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convenes ministerial 'coronavirus cabinet' to discuss spike in COVID-19 infections and recent lockdown – 1300 GMT. ** NICOSIA - Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias visits Cyprus for talks with counterpart Nikos Christodoulides – 1530 GMT. ATHENS – U.S Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo will travel to Greece, Italy, the Holy See, and Croatia. (to Oct. 02) DUSHANBE – Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov will visit Tajikistan (Final day).

BRUSSELS - Brexit talks in Brussels (to Oct. 2). BRUSSELS - The Prime Minister of Georgia will pay an official visit to Brussels. (Final day) HANOI - British Foreign minister Dominic Raab visits Hanoi for two days of meetings with his Vietnamese counterparts (Final day)

RIGA - French President Emmanuel Macron visits Latvia (Final day). WARSAW - Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud will visit Poland to meet with Poland's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau – 1230 GMT. BEIJING - Chinese President Xi Jinping gives a speech via video link at an United Nations event about biodiversity amid pressure on climate change – 1400 GMT. HANOI - British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab meets with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh in Hanoi – 0330 GMT. HANOI - British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab meets with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and with ASEAN foreign ministers online – 0800 GMT. BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier delivers the keynote speech at the European Data Summit in Berlin – 1500 GMT. NEW YORK, United States - The United Nations hosts a 'UN Summit on Biodiversity' with the goal of providing 'political direction and momentum for the development of a post-2020 global biodiversity framework.' – 1400 GMT. ROME – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visits Rome. (to Oct. 1)

CLEVELAND, OHIO - U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate – 0100 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commissioner Margaritis Schinas speaks to press on the EU's new pact on migration and asylum.

TORONTO - Canada hosts the world circular economy forum in Toronto. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1 ** BRUSSELS - European Union leaders hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines on an extraordinary EU summit – 0900 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - European Parliament President David Sassoli gives a news conference after meeting EU leaders gathered for an extraordinary summit – 1330 GMT. ** HANOI - ASEAN bank governors and finance ministers meet online for virtual summit. (to Oct 02) BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will meet the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Igor Matovič at NATO HQ. BRUSSELS - European Union leaders hold an extraordinary summit to discuss issues related to the single market (to Oct. 02) PRAGUE - Poland's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau visits Prague and meets his Czech counterpart Tomas Petricek – 1300 GMT. GLOBAL - International day of older persons.

ABUJA - Nigeria to celebrate its 60th year of independence. CHINA - 71th founding anniversary of the People's Republic of China. BRUSSELS – Special European Council meeting (to Oct. 2).

Bermuda - Bermuda holds snap general election - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2

DUBLIN - Irish Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe and European Commissioner Margrethe Vestager speak at an Irish webinar – 0700 GMT. GUINEA – 62nd anniversary of independence from France.

GLOBAL - International day of non-violence. CZECH - Czechs vote in regional and Senate elections (to October 3). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 4 ** TOKYO - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to Japan, South Korea and Mongolia. (To Oct.8) KYRGYZSTAN – Kyrgyz Supreme Council Election. NEW CALEDONIA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5 ** BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers meet for monthly talks via videoconference – 1300 GMT. GLOBAL - World teachers' day.

SAN FRANCISCO – 9th death anniversary of Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. BERLIN - German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier invites EU Energy Ministers for informal talks in Berlin (to Oct. 6). BERLIN - Informal meeting of EU Energy Ministers meeting (to Oct. 6). BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6 ** TOKYO - Foreign ministers of Japan, the United States, India and Australia will hold a so-called Quad meeting in Tokyo to discuss the concept of a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific" amid concerns about China's maritime assertiveness. TOKYO – India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Tokyo for Quad meet. (to Oct. 07) LONDON - IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva speaks at the LSE - 1200 GMT.

BRUSSELS - The EU's High Representative for foreign affairs and security policy Josep Borrell speaks to press on the EU's enlargement package and on an economic and investment plan for the Western Balkans. BRUSSELS - Luxembourg finance minister Pierre Gramegna speaks at video conference with Werner Hoyer, president of the European Investment Bank, Christine Lagarde, president of the European Central Bank, Valdis Dombrovskis, executive vice-president of the European Commission, Paschal Donohoe, president of the Eurogroup, And Klaus Regling, managing director of the ESM on the economic and monetary union - 1300 GMT. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic speaks to press regarding better regulation in the EU. LUXEMBOURG – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 7 ** ULAANBAATAR - The U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will pay an official visit to Mongolia, During the visit, Pompeo will hold official talks with Foreign Minister Enkhtaivan, President of Mongolia Khaltmaa Battulga, and Prime Minister of Mongolia Ukhnaa Khurelsukh. MOSCOW - 14th anniversary of the murder of journalist Anna Politkovskaya. BERLIN - German Health Minister Jens Spahn and EU Commissioner Thierry Breton speak at a conference on how to increase drug production in Europe after the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted vulnerabilities in the supply chain of active ingredients used in medicines. - 1130 GMT

HANOI - Vietnam hosts ASEAN senior officials' meeting in Hanoi. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8

GLOBAL - World sight day. Luxembourg – EU Justice and Home Affairs Council meeting (to Oct 09)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9

GLOBAL - World post day. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 10

GLOBAL - World mental health day. GLOBAL - World day against death penalty.

FIJI – 50th anniversary of independence. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 11 TAJIKISTAN – President election - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12 BALI - 18th anniversary of Bali bombings.

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13

GLOBAL - International Day for Natural Disaster Reduction. SAN JOSE, Chile – 10th anniversary of rescue of 33 Chilean miners trapped in a collapsed Andean mine. LUXEMBOURG – EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14 ** BRUSSELS - European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen gives speaks at a news conference on how to lift barriers to investment to ensure a successful recovery of the bloc. BRUSSELS - European Commission vice-president and climate chief Frans Timmermans presents the bloc's report on the energy state of the union, the renovation wave and offshore renewable energy. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15

GLOBAL - United Nation's world hand-washing day. GLOBAL - International day of rural women. BRUSSELS - European Council arrives for a two-day summit (to Oct 16)

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16

GLOBAL - World food day. MIAMI, United States - Analysis of the second debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden - 0100 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17 GLOBAL - International day for the eradication of poverty. NEW ZEALAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 18 BOLIVIA - Bolivia holds delayed 2020 presidential election. JERUSALEM – 9th anniversary of release of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit after more than five years of being held incommunicado by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. GUINEA – Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20 TRIPOLI – 9th anniversary of capture and killing of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22 SEYCHELLES – President election - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23 LIBYA – 9th anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation.

VAN, Turkey – 9th anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. NASHVILLE, United States - Analysis of final debate between U.S. President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden - 0100 GMT. - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 24 EGYPT – Egyptian People's Assembly election - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 25 CHILE – Referendum Election. BERLIN - World Health Summit (to OCTOBER 27).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, OCTOBER 26 KUALA LUMPUR - Finance ministers of APEC countries meet to address regional macroeconomic and financial issues as well as domestic and regional financial policy priorities during the APEC-Finance Ministers' Meeting in Malaysia (to Oct. 28) - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 28 TANZANIA - Tanzania due to hold presidential, parliamentary elections - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 30

BRAZIL - Brazil local elections. (to Nov. 15) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, OCTOBER 31 IVORY COAST – Ivory Coast presidential election.

GEORGIA – Georgian Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 1

MOLDOVA - Moldova presidential election. EGYPT - Egypt holds parliamentary elections - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 03 GUAM - Non-Voting Delegate to US House of Representatives election. United States of America - U.S. House of Representatives Election.

Palau - Palauan Senate Election. Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican House of Representatives Election.

United States of America - U.S. Senate Election. Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Senate Election.

Puerto Rico - Puerto Rican Governor Election. United States of America - President Election.

Palau - Palauan House of Delegates Election. Guam - Legislature of Guam Election. BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 04 BRUSSELS – EU meeting of Economic and Financial affairs ministers - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 08 MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Nationalities election.

MYANMAR - Myanmarese House of Representatives election. KUALA LUMPUR - Foreign and trade ministers belonging to the APEC economies meet to discuss policies relating to trade and international affairs during the APEC-Ministerial Meeting in Malaysia (to Nov. 9)

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10 KUALA LUMPUR - Business pioneers in the Asia-Pacific interact with economic leaders, policy-makers and academia on current issues during the APEC-CEO Summit in Malaysia. (to Nov. 11) JORDAN - Jordanian House of Deputies election.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11

HANOI - Vietnam host ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) in Hanoi (to November 15). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12

KUALA LUMPUR - Heads of government from all APEC member economies gather to discuss issues relating to trade growth, employment and quality of life for people during the APEC-Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Malaysia. BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13

BRUSSELS – EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15

BOSNIA - Bosnia holds local elections - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21 RIYADH - Saudi Arabia hosts the 15th annual G20 Leaders Summit in Riyadh.(to Nov.22) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22 BURKINA FASO – Referendum election.

BURKINA FASO - Burkinabe National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 23 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup Meeting - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx