Odisha worker falls into well in Tirupur district, rescued

Coimbatore, Sep 30 (PTI): A construction worker from Odisha fell into a well in Tirupur district while trying to pull out a branch from a neem tree and was rescued, police said on Wednesday. The 21-year old Motto had tried to get the neem tree branch to brush his teeth when he fell into the abandoned well, the police said.

As the worker noticed a venomous snake in it, he clambered up five feet above the water, they said. Meanwhile, his co-workers informed the police and fire and rescue personnel.

A fireman got in and brought Motto up. The worker with injuries on his head and limbs was later hospitalised, they added.