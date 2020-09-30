RR win toss, opt to bowl against KKR

RR win toss, opt to bowl against KKRPTI | Dubai | Updated: 30-09-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 19:20 IST
Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bowl in their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Wednesday
Both RR and KKR fielded unchanged teams of their respective previous matches. The Teams: Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (capt, wk), Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti
Rajasthan Royals: Steven Smith (c), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (w), Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot.