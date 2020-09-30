Mumbai cops nab Delhi man for black marketing of tocilizumab

The Mumbai police has arrested a 40-year-old Delhi resident who is part of an inter-state gang allegedly involved in the black marketing of tocilizumab injections used in the treatment of COVID-19, an official said on Wednesday. The crime branch on Tuesday nabbed Ajay Shamlal Nasa, a resident of Govindpuri in New Delhi, who runs a medical shop in the area, the official said.

The crime branch had earlier arrested a man for allegedly selling tocilizumab injections in the black market for three times the actual cost and recovered 15 vials from him, he said. During the probe, it came to light that Nasa had supplied the injections for sale, the official said.

The police then sent the seized samples for testing to the Switzerland-based manufacturer of tocilizumab through its sole importer in the country Rosh Products India Pvt Ltd, following which it was found that the drug was duplicate. An offence under relevant sections of the IPC were registered and Nasa was apprehended, the official said.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that he had purchased one tocilizumab injection from Gurgaon at the black market for Rs 58,000 and he later duplicated packaging of the drug by procuring labels from Uttaranchal and bought similar bottles, he said. The arrested accused, who is the mastermind of the gang, then filled the bottles with a mixture of several other drugs and water, he said.

Nasa has been remanded to police custody till October 3, he said, adding that a hunt has been launched to nab his aides..