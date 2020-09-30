Left Menu
Development News Edition

I expected a different outcome: Ex-Home secy on Babri verdict

Retired bureaucrat Madhav Godbole on Wednesday said he was expecting a "different result" in the Babri mosque demolition case. "Nobody, not even secular parties, is ready to talk about the separation of religion from politics," he said. Godbole added that at lest 20 per cent population in India belonged to a religious minority.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 30-09-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 20:55 IST
I expected a different outcome: Ex-Home secy on Babri verdict

Retired bureaucrat Madhav Godbole on Wednesday said he was expecting a "different result" in the Babri mosque demolition case. Godbole was Union home secretary when the demolition of Babri mosque took place in 1992.

A special CBI court in Lucknow on Wednesday acquitted all the 32 accused in the case, including BJP veterans L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, saying there was no conclusive proof against them. The case relates to the razing of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992. Godbole said there could be some difference of opinion over the verdict on the ownership of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya.

"But in this (Babri mosque demolition) case, wherein a criminal offence was registered, I thought the court would do proper verification before giving the verdict," he told PTI. He added that because of the Supreme Court, the case at leastcame to this stage.

"As the case was being heard on a daily basis, I was expecting a different result, but that decision did not come. This result has come as a surprise to me," Godbole said.

"The trial had been going on since the last several years. Hundreds of witnesses and thousands of documents were examined and now the court is coming to the conclusion that there was not enough evidence. This is something difficult to accept," he said. An appeal should be made in the high court against the verdict and the matter should also be pursued in the Supreme Court.

"I think that public pressure has to be created to ensure that appeal is made in the higher court," he said. Godbole said he does not believe that the structure could be demolished within five to six hours.

"I do not believe that such a big structure can be demolished within five to six hours. I don't believe that just a few thousand people climbed on to the dome (of the mosque), tried to pull it down and it fell down due to it. There must have been some preparation before that," he said. "I will not say it was a conspiracy, but there must have been some preparation before it...without that preparation, it was not possible," he added.

When asked whether he felt that the foundation of secularism was still strong, he answered in the negative. "I do not think that the foundation of secularism is still strong. Today no one is ready to speak about it. Forget taking action, the parties which we call secular and were instrumental in preparing the Constitution, are not ready to do anything," he said.

"What worries me is the intermixing of religion and politics. That is what we are not able to separate. The demands made related to Varanasi and Mathura, all pronouncements that are made time to time regarding Hindu rashtra, all these are disquieting features," he said. "Nobody, not even secular parties, is ready to talk about the separation of religion from politics," he said.

Godbole added that at lest 20 per cent population in India belonged to a religious minority. "The country will not run smoothly if it is said that we will only think about 80 per centpopulation and not bother about 20 per cent. It is a symbol of civilization to take along all the people from a different religion, caste and creed," he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Vardhan launches CSIR technologies for rural development

Science and Technology Minister Harsh Vardhan on Wednesday launched the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research CSIR Technologies for rural development, a statement said. Among the technologies launched by Vardhan are improved beehive...

U.S. airlines asked to delay furloughs if aid deal in sight

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged U.S. airlines to delay tens of thousands of furloughs set to begin on Thursday if a bipartisan deal on a broad coronavirus relief package was in sight. U.S. airlines have been pleading for a seco...

Afghan envoy asks Pakistan to push Taliban to less violence

Afghanistans chief peace envoy Abdullah Abdullah ended a three-day visit to Pakistan on Wednesday optimistic the uneasy neighbours have turned a corner from a relationship marked by suspicion and downright hostility toward a partnership for...

COVID-19 accelerating in parts of UK, chief medic says

Outbreaks of COVID-19 are accelerating quite rapidly in the north west and north east of England and there has been a significant uptick in the number of people being admitted to intensive care, Englands chief medic said on Wednesday.Presen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020