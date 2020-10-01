Left Menu
Development News Edition

Spain rebuffs Turkey's 'unilateral' gas search, backs Cyprus

Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya expressed support for fellow European Union member Cyprus as Turkey continues to prospect for gas in waters where the Mediterranean island nation claims exclusive economic rights. “We don't believe there is a unilateral solution to the problems of the eastern Mediterranean region,” Laya said after talks with Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides.

PTI | Nicosia | Updated: 01-10-2020 00:04 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 00:04 IST
Spain rebuffs Turkey's 'unilateral' gas search, backs Cyprus

Spain's foreign minister on Wednesday said her country rejects Turkey's unilateral search for energy reserves in the eastern Mediterranean, adding that such actions hinder a negotiated way out of a territorial dispute that has ratcheted up regional tensions. Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya expressed support for fellow European Union member Cyprus as Turkey continues to prospect for gas in waters where the Mediterranean island nation claims exclusive economic rights.

“We don't believe there is a unilateral solution to the problems of the eastern Mediterranean region,” Laya said after talks with Cypriot Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides. “And therefore, we reject unilateral moves that are not helping in finding a long-lasting solution.” Spain's top diplomat said negotiations and dialogue are the only way to resolve the complex maritime boundaries issue, which also triggered a weeks-long naval standoff between NATO allies Greece and Turkey this month. “I'm saying this as this is exactly what Spain is doing to delimit its maritime borders with its neighbors. So I'm not preaching anything different from what I'm practicing,” Laya said.

Meanwhile, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said Athens supports Cyprus' call for fresh EU sanctions against individuals and companies involved in Turkey's gas search amid “intensified Turkish wrongdoing in the wider region." Dendias said after talks with Christodoulides late Wednesday that the possibility for more economic measures against Turkey should remain open in case it carries on with its ”illegal" actions. The leaders of the EU's 27 member nations are expected to discuss potential sanctions against Turkey, which is not a member, at a two-day summit starting Thursday. Turkey insists that it's entitled to carry out a gas search off Cyprus in order to protect its rights and those of Turkish Cypriots who run a breakaway state in the island's northern third that's recognized only by Ankara.

Turkey doesn't recognize Cyprus as a state and claims that much of the ethnically divided island's exclusive economic zone as lying over its own continental shelf. Christodoulides hailed Turkey's withdrawal of a warship-escorted survey vessel from Greece-claimed waters as a “positive first step” to deescalating tensions at sea. Greece says it's hopeful that the move can pave the way for talks on a Greek-Turkish maritime border deal, but that it's up to Turkey to prove that it won't backtrack.

But the Cypriot foreign minister said Turkey has stepped up its activities in Cyprus' maritime zones, displaying a “total disregard” for European Union calls to cease its “unlawful" actions and to respect the sovereign rights of a bloc member. Dendias said the Greek government has asked for a list of potential measures the EU could take against Turkey so that Ankara “understands that there will be consequences if it carries on with its illegal actions." “Our wish, of course, remains that it doesn't become necessary for these measures to be taken," Dendias said.

Christodoulides said Cyprus expects EU leaders to honor a deal the bloc's foreign ministers struck last month to simultaneously impose sanctions on Turkey as well as Belarusian officials suspected of election fraud or involvement in a security crackdown on anti-government protesters. “Cyprus looks to the EU and its partners for solidarity in action,” Christodoulides said. “Concretely upholding our common values and interests and implementing our own decisions is of the essence.”

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

Microsoft Translator now supports 12 Indian languages including Assamese

Uganda: Cabinet approves plan to construct roads linking with Eastern DR Congo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Google unveils latest Pixel phone, rolls out new TV service

Google will try to make a bigger splash in the smartphone market with a cheaper high-end model while it also aims to expand its presence on bigger screens with a new TV service. The products unveiled Wednesday focus on two areas where Googl...

NHRC notice to UP govt, state police chief over gang rape of Dalit woman

The NHRC has issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the states police chief in connection with the gang rape of a 19-year-old Dalit women in Hathras district, officials said on Wednesday. The woman, who was battling for her life...

U.S. airline aid hopes fade on signs Republicans, Democrats far apart

Hopes for another 25 billion in airline aid before midnight Wednesday - the deadline for mass furloughs of airline employees - dimmed after Washington leaders said there was still more work to do on a broad coronavirus relief package. Senat...

Huawei CFO lawyers say Trump's comments have tainted U.S. extradition case

Lawyers for Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou told a court on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trumps comments on her extradition justified adding an extra allegation to the abuse of process claims during her arrest. The argum...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020