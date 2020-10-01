Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congo 'jobs-for-sex' expose prompts calls for greater scrutiny of aid workers

From Bosnia to Haiti, sex abuse and exploitation scandals involving aid workers with power over vulnerable people have shaken the sector, denting the trust of local populations, donors, and taxpayers. Many women in the Congo investigation - that spanned almost a year - said they had not reported the incidents to helplines and other complaint services for fear of reprisals or losing their jobs.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 01:02 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 01:02 IST
Congo 'jobs-for-sex' expose prompts calls for greater scrutiny of aid workers

(Adds quotes throughout) By Nellie Peyton

DAKAR, Sept 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Vetting aid workers more closely and giving women more power is critical to tackle sex abuse in humanitarian crises as exposed in a joint investigation by the Thomson Reuters Foundation and The New Humanitarian, aid experts said on Wednesday. In the expose, 51 women recounted multiple incidents of abuse by mainly foreign aid workers during the 2018-2020 Ebola crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo, many saying men demanded sex to get a job or ended contracts if they refused.

The World Health Organization (WHO), the U.N. children's agency UNICEF, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), World Vision, and medical charity ALIMA have launched investigations on the back of the report. Other groups named by women in the expose were Oxfam and Medecins Sans Frontieres.

Most of the organisations said they received no reports of sexual exploitation during the Ebola crisis despite setting up hotlines and other reporting mechanisms to tackle such abuse that has been a scourge of the aid sector for decades. "We lurch from one scandal to another and keep hearing that 'lessons have been learnt'. They haven't," Sarah Champion, International Development Committee Chair for the British Parliament, said in a statement.

"That these cases were not detected by internal reporting mechanisms at the organisations implicated highlights serious weaknesses in their systems for preventing and reporting abuse." The largest number of accusations - made by 30 women - involved men who identified themselves as being with the WHO.

The WHO expressed outrage at the report and initiated a review, vowing anyone identified as being involved would face "serious consequences", including instant dismissal, and stressed the WHO had a zero tolerance policy to sexual abuse. "The actions allegedly perpetrated by individuals identifying themselves as working for WHO are unacceptable and will be robustly investigated," the agency said in a statement.

Jane Holl Lute, the U.N. Special Coordinator for the prevention of sexual exploitation and abuse, called for investigations to be "thorough and as swift as possible". "In the UN, we have learned that sexual exploitation and abuse is an ever-present danger, especially for already vulnerable populations," she said on Wednesday.

"Every undertaking — whether humanitarian operations, development work, or peacekeeping - must take account of this reality with ongoing vigilance and a commitment to action." WOMEN FEAR FOR JOBS

The expose came after the United Nations and NGOs repeatedly vowed for years to ramp up efforts to crack down on sexual exploitation, holding safeguarding summits and numerous reviews. From Bosnia to Haiti, sex abuse and exploitation scandals involving aid workers with power over vulnerable people have shaken the sector, denting the trust of local populations, donors, and taxpayers.

Many women in the Congo investigation - that spanned almost a year - said they had not reported the incidents to helplines and other complaint services for fear of reprisals or losing their jobs. Most said they were too ashamed. Others said they were unaware of such reporting services.

UNICEF and the IOM said they were continuously trying to improve their systems, but added they would work harder to make sure women knew how to report and felt safe to come forward. "We need to do more, especially at the community level," UNICEF said.

All of the women spoke on condition of anonymity, with reporters protecting their names and contact details and agreeing not to disclose the names of men they identified. Stephanie Draper, chief executive of Bond, the UK network for organisations working in international development, said the investigation was "incredibly saddening" and a reminder that reporting mechanisms alone will not prevent or tackle abuse.

"To get real change across the whole aid sector, we need strong leadership to shift organisational cultures and tackle power imbalances head-on. This needs to be fully resourced and funded," Draper said in a statement. "There needs to be more diversity across organisations, including women in positions of power. During humanitarian crises reporting mechanisms also need to be rapidly developed in partnership with women and local communities."

She also said disclosure and disbarring checks should be extended to frontline aid workers and there needed to be better checks available internationally to keep anyone found guilty of abuse out of the sector. British aid watchdog, the Independent Commission for Aid Impact, said in a report on Wednesday that there was "limited evidence" that work to tackle the widespread problem of sexual exploitation and abuse by international peacekeepers had helped.

Between 2014 and 2019, Britain spent around 3.8 million pounds ($5 million) of aid funds helping to improve the U.N.'s drive to tackle sexual exploitation and abuse. ICAI Chief Commissioner Tamsyn Barton said efforts to train troops and stop civilian U.N. staff who commit these crimes from moving from post to post were important and useful.

"But with survivors facing significant and daunting barriers to obtaining justice, there should be a greater focus on their needs," Barton said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

Microsoft Translator now supports 12 Indian languages including Assamese

Uganda: Cabinet approves plan to construct roads linking with Eastern DR Congo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

UN chief cites pandemic's 'unprecedent toll'

The United Nations chief says the COVID-19 pandemic has taken an unprecedent toll especially on the economies of many developing countries and the world has not responded with the massive and urgent support those countries and communities n...

Nearly half of Argentina in poverty as pandemic deepens crisis, researchers say

Nearly half of Argentinas population was living in poverty in the second quarter, a sharp increase from last year, as the countrys longstanding economic crisis deepened due to the coronavirus pandemic, researchers estimated on Wednesday. Th...

Next Trump-Biden debate will have new rules to aid 'orderly discussion'

The group that manages U.S. presidential election debates said on Wednesday it would take steps to bring order to the final two contests between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden, following widespread criticism of their first en...

Google unveils latest Pixel phone, rolls out new TV service

Google will try to make a bigger splash in the smartphone market with a cheaper high-end model while it also aims to expand its presence on bigger screens with a new TV service. The products unveiled Wednesday focus on two areas where Googl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020