COVID-19: Odisha reports 3,615 new cases, 17 deaths

As many as 3,615 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths have been reported in Odisha on Wednesday, with the total number of recoveries going up to 4, 219, the state health department reported.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 01-10-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 14:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 3,615 new COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths have been reported in Odisha on Wednesday, with the total number of recoveries going up to 4, 219, the state health department reported. With this, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus has gone up to 2,22,734. While 1,85,700 patients have recovered, 36,122 cases remain active and 859 have succumbed to the pandemic.

"3,615 new COVID19 cases, 4,219 recoveries and 17 deaths reported in Odisha yesterday. The total number of cases rose to 2,22,734 including 1,85,700 recoveries, 36,122 active cases and 859 deaths," the statement said. Meanwhile, with an increase of 86,821 new cases and 1,181 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the country's COVID-19 count crossed the 63-lakh mark on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the count stands at 63,12,585 in the country including 9,40,705 active cases, and 52,73,202 cured and discharged or migrated patients. With 1,181 deaths reported, the toll due to the disease has now reached 98,678 in the country. (ANI)

