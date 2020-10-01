Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia and France step up calls for Nagorno-Karabakh fighting to stop

Russia and France stepped up calls for an immediate ceasefire between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces on Thursday as the death toll rose in the heaviest clashes around the Nagorno-Karabakh region since the 1990s. The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron had discussed moves that the Organization for Security and Co-operation's (OSCE) Minsk group, which mediates in the conflict, could take to end the fighting.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 01-10-2020 16:56 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 16:29 IST
Russia and France step up calls for Nagorno-Karabakh fighting to stop
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia and France stepped up calls for an immediate ceasefire between Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces on Thursday as the death toll rose in the heaviest clashes around the Nagorno-Karabakh region since the 1990s.

The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron had discussed moves that the Organization for Security and Co-operation's (OSCE) Minsk group, which mediates in the conflict, could take to end the fighting. Russia has also offered to host the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan for talks on ending fighting that flared on Sunday, reviving a decades-old conflict over the mountainous enclave in the South Caucasus region.

Azerbaijan's general prosecutor's office said Armenian shelling had killed a civilian in the Azeri town of Terter on Thursday morning and badly damaged the town's train station. Armenia's defence ministry spokeswoman said the situation remained tense and Azerbaijan's forces had tried to regroup but had been prevented from doing so.

Armenia said two French nationals working for France's Le Monde newspaper had been wounded during Azeri shelling of the Armenian town of Martuni and taken to hospital. An Armenian government source said they were in grave condition. Television footage released by the Ankara-based Anadolu Agency showed reporters running for cover behind a wall at an unidentified location in Nagorno-Karabakh after what it said was Armenian shelling. Loud blasts could be heard in the background.

Dozens have been reported killed and hundreds wounded since Sunday in the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, a region inside Azerbaijan that is administered by ethnic Armenians. It broke away in a 1991-94 war that killed 30,000 people, but is not recognised internationally as an independent republic. MINSK GROUP

The re-eruption of a "frozen conflict" dating back to the collapse of the Soviet Union has raised concerns about stability in the South Caucasus, a corridor for pipelines carrying oil and gas to world markets, and raised fears that regional powers Russia and Turkey could be drawn in. "President Macron and Putin agreed on the need for a joint effort to reach a ceasefire in the framework of Minsk," Macron's office said in a statement after the two leaders spoke by telephone late on Wednesday.

The Kremlin said there was no alternative to using "political and diplomatic methods" to resolve the crisis. Russia and France co-chair the Minsk group with the United States. The group has not met since the latest fighting began.

Macron's office said he and Putin "also shared their concern regarding the sending of Syrian mercenaries by Turkey to Nagorno-Karabakh". The Kremlin made no mention of this and Turkey has denied sending mercenaries. But Russia, which has a military base in Armenia, said on Wednesday that Syrian and Libyan fighters from illegal armed groups were being sent to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Turkey, a close ally of mainly Muslim Azerbaijan, has said it will "do what is necessary" to support Azerbaijan. Macron, whose country is home to about 600,000 people of Armenian origin, has accused Turkey of "warlike" rhetoric. Russia has said it will continue to work on the crisis both independently and with other representatives of the Minsk group.

A German government source said European Union leaders would consider the conflict at a summit starting in Brussels later on Thursday. France's junior European affairs minister, Clement Beaune, said the EU must give "signals of resolve" against Turkey and that this could mean possible sanctions.

(Additional reporting by Elisabeth Pineau, John Irish and Michel Rose in Paris, and by Darya Korsunskaya, Katya Golubkova and Maxim Rodionov in Moscow, Writing by Timothy Heritage; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Bengaluru FC begin pre-season training without head coach

Without head coach Carles Cuadrat and their technical staff, former champions Bengaluru FC on Thursday began their pre-season training at the Inspire Institute of Sport in Bellary for the upcoming Indian Super League. As many as 29 players ...

Delhi to launch massive anti-air pollution campaign from Oct 5: Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said the city government will launch a mega anti-air pollution campaign on October 5, and that a centre is being set up in Najafgarh to produce a chemical to deal with stubble burning. Rai sa...

S.Africa has released about a fifth of earmarked state-owned land to farmers

South Africa has released about a fifth of earmarked state-owned land to around 275 farmers so far, officials said on Thursday, as the government seeks to accelerate land redistribution in an effort to redress historic racial inequalities. ...

Robert Vadra says Hathras victim's parents should have been allowed to make decision on last rites, slams Yogi Adityanath govt

By By Aparajita Gupta Businessman Robert Vadra, husband of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on Thursday said that parents of the victim of alleged Hathras gangrape should have been allowed to make a decision of how they would like to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020