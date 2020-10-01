Lebanon's Berri says Israel border talks move was in place before U.S. sanctions

Lebanon's Berri says Israel border talks move was in place before U.S. sanctionsReuters | Beirut | Updated: 01-10-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 17:54 IST
Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri said on Thursday an agreement on a framework for talks with Israel to resolve a border dispute was in place before the United States imposed sanctions on Lebanese politicians, including Berri's aide. Berri also told a news conference that he had asked French President Emmanuel Macron to press energy firm Total not to delay exploration for gas in the offshore area that runs along the disputed maritime border region.
Berri announced the border talks initiative after U.S. sanctions were imposed on his right-hand man for corruption and financially enabling Hezbollah, the heavily armed group, Iran-backed that Washington deems a terrorist organisation.
