Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab: Daily monitoring of COVID patients in home isolation from Friday

Health Secretary Hussan Lal informed Chief Minister Amarinder Singh during a meeting on Thursday that M/s Health Vista Private Limited has been hired for the purpose, and their professional health care tele-callers will monitor, on a daily basis, the health of COVID patients in home isolation for less than 10 days, an official release said here. The consortium has the experience of monitoring such patients in other states and cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Karnataka.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 18:18 IST
Punjab: Daily monitoring of COVID patients in home isolation from Friday
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic COVID-19 patients in home isolation will be monitored in Punjab from Friday with the state government engaging a consortium of professional home healthcare companies for their regular monitoring, a senior official said. Health Secretary Hussan Lal informed Chief Minister Amarinder Singh during a meeting on Thursday that M/s Health Vista Private Limited has been hired for the purpose, and their professional health care tele-callers will monitor, on a daily basis, the health of COVID patients in home isolation for less than 10 days, an official release said here.

The consortium has the experience of monitoring such patients in other states and cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Karnataka. Daily calling of home isolation patients for monitoring their well-being will be done from phone numbers 01206679850, 08068972066 and 04068118722, the release said.

Patients who are 40 years and above will be monitored on priority under this system. The patients are being requested to respond when they receive calls from the mentioned numbers, the release said. Video calls for consultation with the doctor, in case desired by home isolation patients, will be arranged. For any medical assistance and doctor consultation by the patients during their isolation period, a separate dedicated number will be shared over SMS with the patient.

For any emergency or ambulance requirement, 108 or 104 can be dialled. Meanwhile, the Punjab government has set up state and district level task forces to augment the supply and distribution of oxygen amid the COVID pandemic to ensure that there is no shortfall, and is set to float tenders for installing generation plants and storage tanks in all the three government medical colleges and hospitals with generation facilities at civil hospitals in Jalandhar and Ludhiana.

The estimated requirement for liquid medical oxygen generators and storage facilities at the three GMCs at Amritsar, Patiala and Faridkot has been estimated at Rs 9.92 crore, and tenders for the same will be issued soon, the release stated..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Pak court orders seizure of Nawaz Sharif's assets in Toshakhana graft case

A Pakistan anti-corruption court on Thursday ordered the seizure of assets of deposed prime minister Nawaz Sharif due to his failure to appear in the Toshakhana graft case, days after he was declared an absconder in the matter that allegedl...

Railways surpasses freight revenue of Sep 2019 by 13.5 pc, says 'remarkable turnaround'

The Indian Railways said Thursday it has made a remarkable turnaround of 13.54 per cent in its freight revenue earnings in September this year when compared to the same month last year despite coronavirus-related challenges. It said freight...

Punjab farmers continue 'Rail Roko' agitation in Jalandhar, Patiala

Bharatiya Kisan Union and Jamhuri Kisan Sabha staged a Rail Roko agitation at Phillaur Junction in Punjabs Jalandhar, to protest against the newly passed agriculture laws on Thursday. Amreek Singh, leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union said the f...

Russian foreign ministry says it knows about Syrian mercenaries in Karabakh - RIA

Moscow knows about Syrian mercenaries in the Nagorno-Karabakh region independently of media reports, RIA cited Russian foreign ministry as saying on Thursday.Two Syrian rebel sources have told Reuters that Turkey is sending Syrian rebel fig...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020