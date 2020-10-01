Austria's Kurz urges EU sanctions against Turkey

The European Union needs to scrap accession talks with Turkey and impose sanctions on it over its maritime dispute with Greece and a crackdown on journalists and members of the opposition, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Thursday.

"We finally need to see a clear reaction to Turkey's actions," Kurz said in Brussels. "The European Union has to finally set up red lines for President (Tayyip) Erdogan, meaning an end of accession talks and sanctions against Turkey."