Indian Army exposes Pak Army's malicious attempts to create divide
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 19:15 IST
The Indian Army on Thursday said that over the past few days, a state-sponsored malicious social media disinformation campaign has been run by Pakistan against Indian Army. Over the past few days, a state-sponsored malicious social media disinformation campaign has been run by Pakistan against Indian Army and in particular against Lt Gen Taranjit Singh, a senior officer posted in Department of Military Affairs (DMA), the Indian Army said.
It added, having failed consistently to incite religion-based disaffection within the country, Pakistan, in a desperate attempt, is now trying to create a divide within the Indian Army. Indian Army categorically rejects such malicious attempts to defame the institution, it further said. (ANI)
