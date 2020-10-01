Webinars, e-inaugurations to mark Gandhi Jayanti in Wardha
To mark the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2, the district administration of Wardha has planned week-long programmes at Sewagram, Maharashtra minister Sunil Kedar said. Besides, a health camp and sanitation drive will also be undertaken during the week, said Kedar, who is also the guardian minister of Wardha district.
To mark the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary on October 2, the district administration of Wardha has planned week-long programmes at Sewagram, Maharashtra minister Sunil Kedar said. Speaking to reporters, the state animal husbandry and dairy development minister said in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, webinars will be conducted and e-inaugurations of development works will be carried out.
A "padyatra" (foot march) will be undertaken from the Gandhi statute to Bapu Kuti in Sewagram at 7 am on October 2, while Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will e-inaugurate development works in Sewagram. Besides, a health camp and sanitation drive will also be undertaken during the week, said Kedar, who is also the guardian minister of Wardha district.
