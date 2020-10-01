Left Menu
Development News Edition

NABARD launches refinance scheme for WASH programme, earmarks Rs 800 cr for FY'21

The bank credit will also be extended to NBFCs-MFIs ( Non-Banking Financial Companies-Microfinance Institutions) and other MFIs (Societies, Trusts, etc)," it said. Speaking on the new refinance product, NABARD Chairman G R Chintala said it will further strengthen efforts for the betterment of the rural sectors while supporting the government's mission of ensuring sustainable and healthy lifestyle amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 20:59 IST
NABARD launches refinance scheme for WASH programme, earmarks Rs 800 cr for FY'21
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@NABARDOnline)

In a bid to promote sustainable and healthy lifestyle in rural areas, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) on Thursday announced a special refinance facility to support the government's Water, Sanitisation and Hygiene (WASH) programme. An amount of Rs 800 crore has been earmarked for this purpose for the financial year 2020-21, NABARD said in a statement.

NABARD will provide concessional refinance to all eligible financial institutions, including commercial banks, regional rural banks and cooperative banks, with a repayment period of up to 36 months. "The support will be channelised to fund WASH activities, a thrust area eligible for 95 per cent refinance. The bank credit will also be extended to NBFCs-MFIs ( Non-Banking Financial Companies-Microfinance Institutions) and other MFIs (Societies, Trusts, etc)," it said.

Speaking on the new refinance product, NABARD Chairman G R Chintala said it will further strengthen efforts for the betterment of the rural sectors while supporting the government's mission of ensuring sustainable and healthy lifestyle amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "The financial institutions will be better placed to improve credit flow to the sanitation sector in rural India where vulnerable communities do not have access to WASH facilities," he noted.

The funding will support eligible activities such as construction, repairing, enlarging of household toilets or converting an existing toilet to an accessible family toilet, domestic water motor pump, bore well/ tube well, sumps, rainwater harvesting structures, community water purifier plants and waste-water systems. While the initiative will act as a boost to the 'Swachh Bharat Mission', it will also encourage rural youth, small and medium enterprises and SHGs (Self Help Groups) to undertake commercial activities in the sanitisation sector, the statement said.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

IndyCar sets 17 races and stop in Nashville on 2021 schedule

IndyCar announced a 17-race schedule for 2021 on Thursday that includes a stop at Texas Motor Speedway before the Indianapolis 500 for the first time ever. Texas was one of the first tracks to support the open-wheel series when it launched ...

Motor racing-Imola to allow 13,000 fans a day for Emilia Romagna GP

More than 13,000 spectators a day will be allowed to attend the Emilia Romagna Formula One Grand Prix at Italys Imola circuit later this month, race promoters said on Thursday. The race weekend, without Friday practice and condensed into tw...

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on stimulus bets as economic recovery cools

Wall Streets main indexes rose on the first day of the fourth quarter on Thursday as investors bet in favor of more fiscal stimulus after data showed the pace of a domestic economic rebound was slowing.Nine of the 11 major SP sectors were h...

Won't allow Rahul Gandhi's tractor rally to enter Haryana: Home Minister Anil Vij

Haryanas Home Minister Anil Vij on Thursday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can do whatever he wants during his visit to Punjab, where he is scheduled to hold tractor rallies against Centres new farm laws, but his rally will not be given ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020