Delhi riots: Court extends till Oct 22 JC of JNU student Sharjeel Imam in UAPA case

A Delhi court Thursday extended till October 22 the judicial custody of JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a case related to communal violence in north east Delhi in February.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 22:11 IST
A Delhi court Thursday extended till October 22 the judicial custody of JNU student Sharjeel Imam in a case related to communal violence in north east Delhi in February. Imam, arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on August 25, has been booked under the stringent anti-terror law the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, for allegedly being part of a “premeditated conspiracy” in connection to the riots during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Imam was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat. The court had earlier sent him to judicial custody till October 1 in the case. The police had claimed in the FIR that former JNU student Umar Khalid and his associates had instigated people to start riots in the area and it was a “premeditated conspiracy”.

Imam was also arrested on January 28 in the case related to violent protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act near the Jamia Millia Islamia University in December last year. The PhD student at the Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) Centre for Historical Studies has been booked on sedition and other charges after purported videos of his alleged inflammatory speeches made during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) were circulated on social media.

He was also arrested by the Guwahati police in a case registered against him under the UAPA in Assam. Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

