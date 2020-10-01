Decomposed body of 21-yr-old man found in sewage tank of east Delhi school

The decomposed body of a 21-year-old man was found in a sewage tank of an MCD school in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri, police said on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Aslam, alias Matru, a resident of a slum cluster in Khichripur, they said.

Police said a 19-year-old associate of Aslam, Noor, has been arrested in connection with the said. Noor is a resident of Khichripur as well, they said. According to the police, the duo had gone to the school to steal street lights but a quarrel broke out over distribution of the stolen articles, following which Noor allegedly pushed Aslam off the roof and the fall killed him.

Along with Noor, a 39-year-old security guard of the school identified as Rajkumar Bharti was also arrested for allegedly disposing the body in the sewage tank using a plastic sheet and cleaning the spot, the police added. A case of murder was registered at Kalyanpuri police station on Wednesday after the decomposed body was found, a senior police officer said. The school had contacted the police as a foul smell was emanating from the tank, he added.

Seven stolen street lights and materials used in commission of theft and disposing the body have been recovered, the police said..